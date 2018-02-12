

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $120.0 million, or $3.22 per share. This was up from $110.8 million, or $2.99 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.04 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.2% to $528.3 million. This was up from $517.1 million last year.



Dun & Bradstreet earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $120.0 Mln. vs. $110.8 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.3% -EPS (Q4): $3.22 vs. $2.99 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.7% -Analysts Estimate: $3.04 -Revenue (Q4): $528.3 Mln vs. $517.1 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.2%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX