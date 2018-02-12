

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) announced that Thomas Manning, a director of the company since 2013 and Lead Director since 2016, has been appointed Chairman of the Board and interim Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. The Board will commence a new search for a permanent CEO, with the assistance of an executive search firm. The appointment follows Robert Carrigan's decision to step down as Chairman of the Board, CEO, and as a director of the company.



Separately, Dun & Bradstreet announced that it has declared an increased quarterly cash dividend of $0.5225 per share, up from the prior quarterly dividend of $0.5025 per share. The quarterly cash dividend is payable on March 9, 2018, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 22, 2018.



