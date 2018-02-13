

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) released earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $52.00 million, or $0.81 per share. This was higher than $49.53 million, or $0.77 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 16.2% to $625.90 million. This was up from $538.87 million last year.



AptarGroup Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $52.00 Mln. vs. $49.53 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.0% -EPS (Q4): $0.81 vs. $0.77 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.2% -Revenue (Q4): $625.90 Mln vs. $538.87 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 16.2%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.90 - $0.95



