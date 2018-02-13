

MELVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Responding to allegations made about the Company by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) said Tuesday it believes that the allegations are meritless and intends to defend itself vigorously. The company does not anticipate that this matter will have a material adverse effect on our financial condition or results of operations. Based on the FTC's press release, the company is being accused of participating in a conspiracy to refuse to provide discounts to, or compete for, the business of buying groups.



Contrary to the FTC's allegations, the company was a leader in supplying buying groups, has consistently done business with buying groups, has a dedicated team to serve buying groups, and never entered into an agreement with others to refuse to do business with buying groups, Henry Schein said.



Based on the FTC's original definition of buying groups, the company said it does business with more than 100 buying groups. Even under a narrower definition recently advanced by the FTC, the Company has done business, and continues to do business, with the very groups it is now accused of boycotting.



'Henry Schein has a long history of serving customers with integrity and honesty, and we have earned our reputation for doing business the right way,' Said Henry Schein.



On Monday, The Federal Trade Commission filed a complaint against the nation's three largest dental supply companies alleging that they violated U.S. antitrust laws by conspiring to refuse to provide discounts to or otherwise serve buying groups representing dental practitioners. These buying groups sought lower prices for dental supplies and equipment on behalf of solo and small-group dental practices seeking to gain discounts by aggregating and leveraging the collective purchasing power and bargaining skills of the individual practices.



The complaint also alleges an FTC Act Section 5 violation against Benco for inviting a fourth competing distributor to join the conspiracy.



The alleged agreement among Benco Dental Supply Company, Henry Schein and Patterson Companies, Inc deprived independent dentists of the benefits of participating in buying groups that purchase dental supplies from national, full-service distributors.



As full-service dental distributors, Benco, Henry Schein and Patterson offer gloves, cements, sterilization products and a range of other consumable supplies, as well as equipment, such as dental chairs and lights. Collectively, the big three control more than 85 percent of all distributor sales of dental products and services nationwide. The U.S. market for dental products is valued at approximately $10 billion. The dental practices that would have benefited from the discounts achieved by these buying groups were small businesses comprised of solo or small groups of dentists.



The commission vote to issue the administrative complaint was 2-0. The administrative trial is scheduled to begin on October 12, 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX