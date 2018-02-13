

NORWALK (dpa-AFX) - Responding to the February 12, 2018 letter from Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason, Xerox corp. (XRX) said Tuesday that Icahn and Deason failed to provide an actionable plan or any cogent ideas to make their scheme a reality. Following their playbook would be both highly irresponsible and unlikely to succeed, particularly given the terms and constraints of the existing Fuji Xerox joint venture agreement, and the realities of today's competitive environment.



Xerox noted that the combination of Xerox and Fuji Xerox will create a stronger, more competitive company with enhanced growth prospects. The opportunity for Xerox shareholders to benefit from ownership of the combined company, as well as the substantial dividend to be paid upon closing, represents the creation of significant value for Xerox shareholders. The Board remains committed to maximizing value for all shareholders and securing the future of Xerox.



Xerox noted that the proposed combination of Xerox and Fuji Xerox, announced on January 31, 2018, followed a year-long comprehensive and exhaustive review of value-enhancing alternatives available to the Company. That review found that the Transaction, as currently proposed, delivers significantly more value to Xerox shareholders than would be achievable on a standalone basis.



Icahn and Deason propose that Xerox shareholders reject this value-creating Transaction in favor of putting Xerox's future and the investment of its shareholders at risk. Their attacks on Xerox have been premised on removing: a Xerox management team that is successfully improving performance at Xerox, including significant outperformance relative to its own aggressive goals for the Company's Strategic Transformation; members of a Xerox Board that are taking significant actions to secure the future of the Company; anda Fuji Xerox joint venture agreement with no viable alternatives to account for the value-destruction that would result.



