

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fitbit Inc. (FIT) said that it will acquire Twine Health, health coaching platform that empowers people to achieve better health outcomes and helps health systems, health plans and workplace health providers lower healthcare costs.



Founded in 2013 by Dr. John Moore, Frank Moss (Executive Chairman), and Scott Gilroy, Twine Health developed its approach based on years of behavior change and clinical research done at the MIT Media Lab.



As part of the acquisition, the Twine Health team will join Fitbit as part of its Health Solutions group. Moore will serve as Fitbit's Medical Director.



The acquisition is expected to close in the first-quarter of 2018.



