

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the | |FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)(i) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+



+----------------------------------+-------------------------------------------+ |1a. Identity of the issuer or the | | |underlying issuer of existing | Mothercare Plc | |shares to which voting rights are | 213800ZL6RPV9Z9GFO74 | |attached(ii): | | +----------------------------------+-------------------------------------------+ |1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X'| |if appropriate) | +--------------------------------------------------------------+---------------+ |Non-UK issuer | | +--------------------------------------------------------------+---------------+ |2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with | |an 'X') | +--------------------------------------------------------------+---------------+ |An acquisition or disposal of voting rights | | +--------------------------------------------------------------+---------------+ |An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments | X | +--------------------------------------------------------------+---------------+ |An event changing the breakdown of voting rights | | +--------------------------------------------------------------+---------------+ |Other (please specify)(iii): | | +--------------------------------------------------------------+---------------+ |3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation(iv) | +----------------------------------+-------------------------------------------+ | | | | | Legal & General Group Plc (Group) | |Name | | | | Legal & General Investment Management | | | Limited (LGIM) | | | | +----------------------------------+-------------------------------------------+ |City and country of registered | 1 Coleman St, London EC2R 5AA | |office (if applicable) | | +----------------------------------+-------------------------------------------+ |4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)(v) | +----------------------------------+-------------------------------------------+ | | | | | Legal & General Assurance Society (LGAS) | |Name | | | | Legal & General Assurance | | | (Pensions Management) Limited (PMC) | | | | +----------------------------------+-------------------------------------------+ |City and country of registered | 1 Coleman St, London EC2R 5AA | |office (if applicable) | | +----------------------------------+-------------------------------------------+ |5. Date on which the threshold was| 08 February 2018 | |crossed or reached(vi): | | +----------------------------------+-------------------------------------------+ |6. Date on which issuer notified | | |(DD/MM/YYYY): | 12 February 2018 | | | | +----------------------------------+-------------------------------------------+ | | |7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation | +------------------+--------------+----------------+----------+----------------+ | | % of voting | % of voting | | | | | rights | rights through | Total of |Total number of | | | attached to | financial |both in % |voting rights of| | |shares (total | instruments | (8.A + |issuer(vii) | | | of 8. A) |(total of 8.B 1 | 8.B) | | | | | + 8.B 2) | | | +------------------+--------------+----------------+----------+----------------+ |Resulting | | | | | |situation on the | | | | | |date on which | 5.92% | - | 5.92% | 170,871,885 | |threshold was | | | | | |crossed or reached| | | | | +------------------+--------------+----------------+----------+----------------+ |Position of | | | | | |previous | Below 5% | - | Below 5% | | |notification (if | | | | | |applicable) | | | | | +------------------+--------------+----------------+----------+----------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | | |8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the | |threshold was crossed or reached(viii) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |A: Voting rights attached to shares | +-------------+-------------------------------+--------------------------------+ |Class/type of|Number of voting rights(ix) |% of voting rights | |shares +---------------+ +-----------------+--------------+ |ISIN code (if| Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect | |possible) | (Art 9 of | (Art 10 of | (Art 9 of | (Art 10 of | | | Directive | Directive | Directive | Directive | | | 2004/109/EC) | 2004/109/EC) | 2004/109/EC) |2004/109/EC) | | | (DTR5.1) | (DTR5.2.1) | (DTR5.1) | (DTR5.2.1) | +-------------+---------------+---------------+-----------------+--------------+ |ORD GBP 0.005| | 5.92% | | 5.92% | +-------------+---------------+---------------+-----------------+--------------+ |SUBTOTAL 8. A| 5.92% | 5.92% | +-------------+-------------------------------+--------------------------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive | |2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) | +-------------+----------+-------------+------------------------+--------------+ |Type of | |Exercise/ |Number of voting rights | | |financial |Expiration|Conversion |that may be acquired if |% of voting | |instrument |date(x) |Period(xi) |the instrument is |rights | | | | |exercised/converted. | | +-------------+----------+-------------+------------------------+--------------+ | | | | | | +-------------+----------+-------------+------------------------+--------------+ | | | | | | +-------------+----------+-------------+------------------------+--------------+ | | | | | | +-------------+----------+-------------+------------------------+--------------+ |SUBTOTAL 8. B| | | |1 | | | +-------------+------------------------+--------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. | |13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) | +------------+-----------+------------+-----------------+-------+--------------+ |Type of | |Exercise/ | |Number | | |financial |Expiration |Conversion |Physical or cash |of |% of voting | |instrument |date(x) |Period (xi) |settlement(xii) |voting |rights | | | | | |rights | | +------------+-----------+------------+-----------------+-------+--------------+ | | | | | | | +------------+-----------+------------+-----------------+-------+--------------+ | | | | | | | +------------+-----------+------------+-----------------+-------+--------------+ | | | | | | | +------------+-----------+------------+-----------------+-------+--------------+ |SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 | | | +-----------------+-------+--------------+



+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification | |obligation (please mark the | |applicable box with an 'X') | +------------------------------------------------------------+---------------+ |Person subject to the notification obligation is not | | |controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does | | |not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or | | |indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer(xiii) | | +------------------------------------------------------------+---------------+ |Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the | | |voting rights and/or the | | |financial instruments are effectively held starting with the| x | |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity(xiv | | |)(please add additional rows as necessary) | | +------------------------+----------------+-----------------++---------------+ | | | % of voting | | | | % of voting | rights through |Total of both if| | | rights if it | financial |it equals or is | | Name(xv) | equals or is |instruments if it|higher than the | | |higher than the | equals or is | notifiable | | | notifiable | higher than the | threshold | | | threshold | notifiable | | | | | threshold | | +------------------------+----------------+-----------------+----------------+ | Legal & General Group | 5.92% | | 5.92% | | (Direct/Indirect) | | | | +------------------------+----------------+-----------------+----------------+ | Legal & General | | | | | Investment Management | 5.92% | | 5.92% | | (Holdings) Limited | | | | | (Direct/Indirect) | | | | +------------------------+----------------+-----------------+----------------+ | Legal & General | | | | | Assurance Society | Below 3% | | Below 3% | | (Direct) | | | | +------------------------+----------------+-----------------+----------------+ | | | | | +------------------------+----------------+-----------------+----------------+ | Legal & General Group | 5.92% | | 5.92% | | (Direct/Indirect) | | | | +------------------------+----------------+-----------------+----------------+-+ | Legal & General | | | | | Investment Management | 5.92% | | 5.92% | | (Holdings) Limited | | | | | (Direct/Indirect) | | | | +------------------------+----------------+-----------------+------------------+ | Legal & General | | | | | Assurance (Pensions | Below 3% | | Below 3% | | Management) Limited | | | | | (Direct) | | | | +------------------------+----------------+-----------------+------------------+ | | | | | +------------------------+----------------+-----------------+------------------+ | Legal & General Group | 5.92% | | 5.92% | | (Direct/Indirect) | | | | +------------------------+----------------+-----------------+------------------+ | Legal & General | | | | | Investment Management | 5.92% | | 5.92% | | (Holdings) Limited | | | | | (Direct/Indirect) | | | | +------------------------+----------------+-----------------+------------------+ | Legal & General | | | | | Investment Management | 5.92% | | 5.92% | | Limited (Indirect) | | | | +------------------------+----------------+-----------------+------------------+ | | | | | +------------------------+----------------+-----------------+------------------+ | Legal & General Group | 5.92% | | 5.92% | | (Direct/Indirect) | | | | +------------------------+----------------+-----------------+------------------+ | Legal & General | | | | | Investment Management | 5.92% | | 5.92% | | (Holdings) Limited | | | | | (Direct/Indirect) | | | | +------------------------+----------------+-----------------+------------------+ | Legal & General (Unit | | | | |Trust Managers) Limited | Below 5% | | Below 3% | | (Indirect) | | | | +------------------------+----------------+-----------------+------------------+



+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: | +-----------------------------------------+----------------------------------+ |Name of the proxy holder | N/A | +-----------------------------------------+----------------------------------+ |The number and % of voting rights held | N/A | +-----------------------------------------+----------------------------------+ |The date until which the voting rights | N/A | |will be held | | +-----------------------------------------+----------------------------------+



+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |11. Additional information(xvi) | +----------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | | | Notification using the total voting rights figure of 170,871,885 | | | +----------------------------------------------------------------------------+



+---------------------+--------------------------------------------------+ | Place of completion | Brunel House, 2 Fitzalan Road, Cardiff, CF24 0EB | +---------------------+--------------------------------------------------+ | Date of completion | 12/02/2018 | +---------------------+--------------------------------------------------+



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Mothercare Plc via GlobeNewswire



501824906744R44



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX