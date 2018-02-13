

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Western Union Co (WU) released earnings for fourth quarter that declined compared to the same period last year.



The company said its earnings totaled $189.3 million, or $0.41 per share. This was down from $229.9 million, or $0.47 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.45 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.1% to $1.44 billion. This was up from $1.37 billion last year.



Western Union Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $189.3 Mln. vs. $229.9 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -17.7% -EPS (Q4): $0.41 vs. $0.47 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -12.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.45 -Revenue (Q4): $1.44 Bln vs. $1.37 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.1%



