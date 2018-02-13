

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. (DVA) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $170.35 million, or $0.92 per share. This was up from $161.79 million, or $0.85 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.0% to $2.78 billion. This was up from $2.70 billion last year.



DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $170.35 Mln. vs. $161.79 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.3% -EPS (Q4): $0.92 vs. $0.85 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.2% -Revenue (Q4): $2.78 Bln vs. $2.70 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.0%



