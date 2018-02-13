sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 14.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

59,16 Euro		-1,00
-1,66 %
WKN: 897914 ISIN: US23918K1088 Ticker-Symbol: TRL 
Aktie:
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
DAVITA INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DAVITA INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
58,19
58,78
13.02.
59,31
59,75
13.02.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DAVITA INC
DAVITA INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DAVITA INC59,16-1,66 %