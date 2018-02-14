

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart Inc. (WMT) is cutting some store management jobs as it works to keep labor costs low while investing in higher wages and e-commerce efforts to fend off Amazon.com Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter



The retailer this week is eliminating two department manager positions in some of its 4,700 U.S. stores, including managers who oversee cellphone departments and online-grocery pickup areas, the report said.



The stores facing cuts have lower sales in those areas or will rely increasingly on contract workers from wireless carriers to sell cellphones, the Journal reported.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX