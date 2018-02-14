

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) said that its Chairman, Bill Whiteley, has indicated his intention to retire from the Board after the Annual General Meeting on 15th May 2018. Bill has served as a Director for 16 years and as Chairman for the past nine years.



It is proposed that Jamie Pike, the current Senior Independent Director and who joined the Board in 2014, will take over as Chairman with effect from the close of the AGM.



As a consequence of Jamie's appointment, it is also proposed that Clive Watson be appointed as the Senior Independent Director. Clive will continue as Chairman of the Audit Committee. All appointments are subject to the re-election of Directors at the AGM.



Jamie will continue as Chairman of RPC Group plc and, as announced today by Ibstock plc, he will be stepping down as their Chairman and as a Director at the next Ibstock plc Annual General Meeting on 24th May 2018.



Jamie Pike will, on appointment as Chairman, resign as a member of the Audit Committee and the Remuneration Committee in compliance with the Code. He will Chair the Board and the Nomination Committee.



