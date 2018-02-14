

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ingersoll-Rand plc (IR) priced its previously announced offering by its indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary, Ingersoll-Rand Global Holding Company Limited, of $1.15 billion senior notes.



These include $300 million aggregate principal amount of 2.900% senior notes due 2021, $550 million aggregate principal amount of 3.750% senior notes due 2028 and $300 million aggregate principal amount of 4.300% senior notes due 2048.



The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including to fund the redemption of our 6.875% senior notes due 2018 and 2.875% senior notes due 2019.



The notes will be guaranteed by the Company and by Ingersoll-Rand Luxembourg Finance S.A., Ingersoll-Rand Lux International Holding Company S.à r.l., Ingersoll-Rand Irish Holdings Unlimited Company and Ingersoll-Rand Company, each of which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.



The offering is expected to close on February 21, 2018, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.



Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated are acting as representatives of the underwriters.



