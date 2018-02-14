

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CMS Energy Corp. (CMS) raised its guidance for 2018 adjusted earnings to $2.30 - $2.34 per share or 6 to 8 percent annual adjusted earnings per share growth. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.33 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. The company said in October 2017 that it expected adjusted earnings per share guidance of $2.29 to $2.33, reflecting growth of 6 to 8 percent.



'We are pleased to deliver our 15th year of consistent financial performance without resets or adjustments for weather. At the same time, we are setting new standards of performance on several key metrics for our customers, which enable an even longer runway for consistent, industry-leading financial performance,' said Patti Poppe, President and CEO of CMS Energy and Consumers Energy.



