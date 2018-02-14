

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Constellation Brands Inc (STZ, STZ-B) said that it promoted Bill Newlands to president and chief operating officer.



Rob Sands, who previously held the title of president and chief executive officer, will continue to serve as the company's CEO.



Newlands has more than 30 years of experience in the beverage alcohol industry. He joined Constellation Brands in 2015 as EVP, chief growth officer. In 2016, his role expanded to include leadership of the company's Wine & Spirits Division, and in 2017 he became the company's COO. Newlands previously served as president, North America at Beam, Inc. Under his leadership, Beam became one of the fastest-growing companies in its category.



