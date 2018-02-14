

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) announced its once-daily oral Janus kinase 1 (JAK1) inhibitor PF-04965842 received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the U.S. FDA for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. The Phase 3 program for PF-04965842 initiated in December.



PF-04965842 is an oral small molecule that selectively inhibits Janus kinase (JAK) 1. Inhibition of JAK1 is thought to modulate multiple cytokines involved in pathophysiology of atopic dermatitis including interleukin (IL)-4, IL-13, IL-31 and interferon gamma.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX