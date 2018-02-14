

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A United Airlines flight made a safe landing at Honolulu on Tuesday after an engine cover came off during its flight from California.



United flight 1175 from San Francisco to Honolulu made an emergency landing on Tuesday afternoon after a 'mechanical issue' caused the plane's engine cover to come off, the airline said in a statement.



'Our pilots followed all necessary protocols to safely land the aircraft,' the airlines added.



Pictures of the airplane posted on social media shows an engine with the exterior cover missing. Video shows the engine shaking back and forth with pieces of the cover flapping in the wind.



However, it was not clear what had caused the malfunction.



'Everyone on our side flung open their windows just to see what it was. The casing to the engine had sort of flown off. There were pieces flying into the ocean, nuts and bolts flying out a little bit. A bolt hit the wing, and it just made this huge bam,' Haley Ebert, a passenger on the flight, said in a phone interview to NY Times.



