The company said its bottom line totaled $273 million, or $0.99 per share. This was up from $231 million, or $0.82 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.91 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 8.6% to $1.52 billion. This was up from $1.40 billion last year.



NetApp Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $273 Mln. vs. $231 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 18.2% -EPS (Q3): $0.99 vs. $0.82 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 20.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.91 -Revenue (Q3): $1.52 Bln vs. $1.40 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 8.6%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.95-$1.03 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.525 - $1.675 Bln



