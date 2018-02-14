

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $3.1 billion, or $0.63 per share. This was up from $2.9 billion, or $0.57 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.59 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.6% to $11.9 billion. This was up from $11.6 billion last year.



Cisco Systems Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $3.1 Bln. vs. $2.9 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 6.9% -EPS (Q2): $0.63 vs. $0.57 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.59 -Revenue (Q2): $11.9 Bln vs. $11.6 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.6%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.64 - $0.66



