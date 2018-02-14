

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Agilent Technologies (A) revealed a profit for its first quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $216 million, or $0.66 per share. This was higher than $172 million, or $0.53 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 13.1% to $1.21 billion. This was up from $1.07 billion last year.



Agilent Technologies earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $216 Mln. vs. $172 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 25.6% -EPS (Q1): $0.66 vs. $0.53 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 24.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.58 -Revenue (Q1): $1.21 Bln vs. $1.07 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 13.1%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.61 - $0.63 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.20 - $1.22 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $2.65



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX