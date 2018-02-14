

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - Marriott International Inc. (MAR) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $415 million, or $1.12 per share. This was higher than $334 million, or $0.85 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.00 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 7.7% to $5.88 billion. This was up from $5.46 billion last year.



Marriott International Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $415 Mln. vs. $334 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 24.3% -EPS (Q4): $1.12 vs. $0.85 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 31.8% -Analysts Estimate: $1.00 -Revenue (Q4): $5.88 Bln vs. $5.46 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 7.7%



