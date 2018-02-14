

MORRISTOWN (dpa-AFX) - Honeywell (HON) Wednesday announced that its Board has nominated President and CEO Darius Adamczyk to serve as Chairman when current Chairman Dave Cote retires at the end of April 2018.



Duncan Angove, President of Infor, Inc. has been elected to Honeywell's Board as an independent Director and will stand for re-election at Honeywell's Annual Shareowners' Meeting on April 23.



Cote, who was Honeywell's Chairman and CEO until March 2017, said, 'Darius has demonstrated the ability to lead decisively in his prior roles at Honeywell and more recently as CEO, where his strategic vision and clarity of purpose have been amply displayed. The flawless transition to Darius's leadership over the past two years has played a major role in Honeywell's continued outperformance. I have no doubt that Darius has the integrity, leadership attributes, skills and intellect to lead Honeywell successfully as Chairman and CEO for many years to come.'



Adamczyk was appointed President and Chief Executive officer on March 31, 2017, after having served as Chief Operating Officer since early 2016. Before that he served as President and CEO of Honeywell Performance Materials and Technologies.



