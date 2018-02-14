

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - Lockheed Martin (LMT) Wednesday said it has started the construction work of its new $50 million, 255,000 square foot office facility in Orlando. The company also announced plans to hire about 1,800 people over the next two years, of which about 500 will be based in Orlando.



Florida Governor Rick Scott said, 'I am proud to announce Lockheed Martin is continuing to invest in Florida by creating 500 new jobs as part of their expansion in Orlando. Lockheed Martin is already a major job creator for our state, and our commitment to cutting taxes and making Florida business-friendly is making it easier for this global business to continue to create thousands of opportunities for Florida families.'



'With this expansion, Lockheed Martin is further solidifying its already robust presence in Florida and supporting our business growth,' said Frank St. John, Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control (MFC) executive vice president.



Employees working in the new building will support engineering, program management and research and development activities for MFC.



