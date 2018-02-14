

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Neenah Paper, Inc. (NP) reported a profit for fourth quarter that declined from last year.



The company said its earnings fell to $18.3 million, or $1.06 per share. This was down from $18.9 million, or $1.10 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.91 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 10.7% to $244.0 million. This was up from $220.5 million last year.



Neenah Paper, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $18.3 Mln. vs. $18.9 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -3.2% -EPS (Q4): $1.06 vs. $1.10 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -3.6% -Analysts Estimate: $0.91 -Revenue (Q4): $244.0 Mln vs. $220.5 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 10.7%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX