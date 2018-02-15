

CREVE COEUR (dpa-AFX) - Billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A, BRK.B) disclosed a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA), and increased its investment in Apple Inc. (AAPL).



Berkshire also nearly completed its exit from International Business Machines Corp (IBM), selling more than 94 percent during the fourth quarter.



Berkshire increased its investment in Apple Inc., now valued at nearly $28 billion. And it initiated a new holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., worth about $365 million, in the final three months of last year.



Berkshire said that its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. climbed 21 percent to 60.8 million shares. Its holding in Monsanto Co. rose 32 percent to 11.7 million shares. The holding in American Airlines Group Inc. was lowered by 1 million shares to 46 million.



