

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) and Merck & Co., Inc. announced the US FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation for selumetinib, a MEK 1/2 inhibitor, for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 1. The potential benefit of selumetinib in NF1 is being explored in the US National Cancer Institute-sponsored Phase I/II SPRINT trial in paediatric patients with symptomatic NF1-related Plexiform neurofibromas. Phase II trial results are expected later in 2018.



Selumetinib is an investigational MEK 1/2 inhibitor licensed by AstraZeneca from Array BioPharma Inc. in 2003. In July 2017, AstraZeneca and Merck & Co., Inc. announced a global strategic oncology collaboration to co-develop and co-commercialise Lynparza (olaparib), the world's first PARP inhibitor, and potential new medicine selumetinib, a MEK inhibitor, for multiple cancer types.



