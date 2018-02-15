

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - EQT Corporation (EQT) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $167.5 million, or $0.76 per share. This was up from $43.8 million, or $0.25 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.24 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 197.4% to $1.13 billion. This was up from $0.38 billion last year.



EQT Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $167.5 Mln. vs. $43.8 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 282.4% -EPS (Q4): $0.76 vs. $0.25 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 204.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.24 -Revenue (Q4): $1.13 Bln vs. $0.38 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 197.4%



