

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - First Horizon National Corp. (FHN) said it is increasing the minimum pay level of employees to $15 an hour, noting that the pay increase reflects the company's continued investment of tax savings in its people.



Late in 2017, First Horizon announced $1,000 one-time cash bonuses to 70 percent of employees and a $16.5 million contribution to the First Tennessee Foundation.



First Horizon's merger with Capital Bank closed on November 30, 2017. The merger created the fourth largest regional bank in the Southeast with approximately $41 billion in assets, $31 billion in deposits, $28 billion in loans and nearly 350 branches in Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Mississippi, Georgia, Texas and Virginia.



