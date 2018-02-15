

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $M, or $1.22 per share. This was up from $61.7 million, or $0.84 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.00 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 15.5% to $2.38 billion. This was up from $2.06 billion last year.



Reliance Steel & Aluminum earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $M. vs. $61.7 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 45.9% -EPS (Q4): $1.22 vs. $0.84 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 45.2% -Analysts Estimate: $1.00 -Revenue (Q4): $2.38 Bln vs. $2.06 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 15.5%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX