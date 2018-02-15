

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Avon Products (AVP) released earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $64.5 million, or $0.12 per share. This was up from $9.0 million, or $0.01 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.07 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue came in at $1.57 billion, equal to the mark posted in the same period last year.



Avon Products earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $64.5 Mln. vs. $9.0 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 616.7% -EPS (Q4): $0.12 vs. $0.01 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 1100% -Analysts Estimate: $0.07 -Revenue (Q4): $1.57 Bln vs. $1.57 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0%



