February 15, 2018 - Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG) (the 'Company')



Notification of transactions by person discharging managerial responsibilities



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1.|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR') / | | |person closely associated them ('PCA') | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Flemming Ornskov, MD, MPH | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |2.|Reason for the notification | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |a)|Position / status |Chief Executive Officer - PDMR | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification / |Initial notification | | |amendment | | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |3.|Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant, auction platform, | | |auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Shire plc | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59 | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |4.|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+----------------------------+ | |a)|Description of the financial|Shire plc American Depositary Shares ('ADSs') | | |instrument, type of | | | |instrument | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |Identification code |ISIN: US82481R1068 | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Release of ADSs awarded under the Shire | | | |Executive Annual Incentive on February | | | |13, 2015. In accordance with the relevant plan| | | |rules, upon release the number of ADSs to be | | | |delivered was increased by an amount | | | |equivalent to the value of dividends paid by | | | |the Company in respect of the ADSs from the | | | |award date to the date of release. | | | | | | | |(Details of related disposals of ADSs are | | | |referenced in section 5. below.) | +--+----------------------------+----------------------+-----------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) | Price(s) | Volume(s) | | | +----------------------+-----------------------+ | | | $0 | 2,546 | +--+----------------------------+----------------------+-----------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information |N/A (single transaction) | | | | | | |- Aggregated volume | | | | | | | |- Price | | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |February 13, 2018 | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |N/A | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |5.|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+----------------------------+ | |a)|Description of the financial|Shire plc American Depositary Shares ('ADSs') | | |instrument, type of | | | |instrument | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |Identification code |ISIN: US82481R1068 | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Automated disposal of ADSs in relation to the | | | |release of ADSs referenced in section 4. | | | |above. The proceeds of this disposal were used| | | |to satisfy personal tax liabilities arising | | | |from the release of the ADSs. | +--+----------------------------+----------------------+-----------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) | Price(s) | Volume(s) | | | +----------------------+-----------------------+ | | | See appendix below | +--+----------------------------+----------------------+-----------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information |Weighted average price| Aggregate volume | | | +----------------------+-----------------------+ | |- Aggregated volume | $132.0104 | 1,572 | | | | | | | |- Price | | | +--+----------------------------+----------------------+-----------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |February 13, 2018 | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |ARCX / CDRG / CROS / DBAX / EBXL / INET / NITE| | | |/ NQPX | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+



Appendix



+--------------------------+------------------+------------------------+ | Place of the transaction | Aggregate volume | Weighted average price | +--------------------------+------------------+------------------------+ | ARCX | 369 | $132.1072 | +--------------------------+------------------+------------------------+ | CDRG | 200 | $131.9800 | +--------------------------+------------------+------------------------+ | CROS | 200 | $131.9800 | +--------------------------+------------------+------------------------+ | DBAX | 100 | $131.9900 | +--------------------------+------------------+------------------------+ | EBXL | 100 | $131.9850 | +--------------------------+------------------+------------------------+ | INET | 203 | $131.9716 | +--------------------------+------------------+------------------------+ | NITE | 300 | $131.9800 | +--------------------------+------------------+------------------------+ | NQPX | 100 | $131.9900 | +--------------------------+------------------+------------------------+ | Total | 1,572 | $132.0104 | +--------------------------+------------------+------------------------+



Oliver Strawbridge Senior Assistant Company Secretary



