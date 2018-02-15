

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Global Payments Inc. (GPN) released earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $171.26 million, or $1.07 per share. This was higher than $132.84 million, or $0.87 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.06 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 14.6% to $938.96 million. This was up from $819.66 million last year.



Global Payments Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $171.26 Mln. vs. $132.84 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 28.9% -EPS (Q4): $1.07 vs. $0.87 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 23.0% -Analysts Estimate: $1.06 -Revenue (Q4): $938.96 Mln vs. $819.66 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 14.6%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.95 - $5.15 Full year revenue guidance: $3.88 - $3.97 Bln



