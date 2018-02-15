

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its fourth-quarter financial results today, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM, BAM-A.TO) said that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, representing $0.60 per annum.



The dividend is payable on March 29, 2018 to shareholders of record as at the close of business on February 28, 2018. This represents a 7 percent increase over the prior year.



The Board also declared all of the regular monthly and quarterly dividends on its preferred shares.



