

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Waste Management Inc (WM) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $903 million, or $2.08 per share. This was up from $335 million, or $0.76 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.83 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.5% to $3.65 billion. This was up from $3.46 billion last year.



Waste Management Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $903 Mln. vs. $335 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 169.6% -EPS (Q4): $2.08 vs. $0.76 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 173.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.83 -Revenue (Q4): $3.65 Bln vs. $3.46 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.5%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX