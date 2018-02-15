

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Waste Management Inc. (WM) expects adjusted earnings per share for 2018 to be between $3.97 and $4.05, including an anticipated $0.62 earnings per share benefit from tax reform partially offset by an $0.11 earnings per share impact from the previously announced retention bonus for approximately 34,000 of the Company's employees. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.68 per share for 2018. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The Board of Directors has indicated its intention to increase the dividend by $0.16, or 9.4%, to $1.86 per share on an annual basis, for an approximate annual cost of $810 million.



The Board of Directors has authorized management to repurchase up to $1.25 billion of the Company's common stock.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX