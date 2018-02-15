

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kimco Realty Corp. (KIM-PG) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $73.46 million, or $0.17 per share. This was higher than $66.72 million, or $0.16 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.15 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.0% to $310.63 million. This was up from $292.91 million last year.



Kimco Realty Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $73.46 Mln. vs. $66.72 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.1% -EPS (Q4): $0.17 vs. $0.16 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 6.2% -Analysts Estimate: $0.15 -Revenue (Q4): $310.63 Mln vs. $292.91 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.0%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX