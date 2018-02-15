

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Coca-Cola European Partners Plc (CCE) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at Euro240 million, or Euro0.49 per share. This was higher than Euro201 million, or Euro0.41 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.1% to Euro2.66 billion. This was up from Euro2.58 billion last year.



Coca-Cola European Partners Plc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): Euro240 Mln. vs. Euro201 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 19.4% -EPS (Q4): Euro0.49 vs. Euro0.41 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 19.5% -Revenue (Q4): Euro2.66 Bln vs. Euro2.58 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.1%



