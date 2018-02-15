

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were flat Thursday morning as traders continued to assess this week's U.S. oil inventories data.



A relatively small build in U.S. oil stockpiles helped crude oil rebound from its recent losses yesterday.



The Energy Information Administration reported a third consecutive weekly build in oil inventories. The build was 1.8 million barrels for the week to February 9, roughly in line with estimates.



WTI light sweet crude oil was down 10 cents at $60.46 a barrel.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX