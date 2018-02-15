Generva - ERI, with its OLYMPIC Banking System software package, has been crowned best in the "Front-Office" category by WealthBriefing, the leading online journal and news website dedicated to serving the Private Banking and Wealth Management sector.

Showcasing 'best of breed' providers in the global private banking, wealth management and trusted advisor communities, the awards were designed to recognise companies which "have demonstrated innovation and excellence" during 2017.

The jury found that ERI "has a well-established system that is widely used and intuitive. This enables clients to be both competitive and Mifid 2 compliant at the same time".

Commenting on the award, Nicholas Hacking, ...

