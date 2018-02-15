

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - A angry woman was kicked off from a Delta flight after she refused to sit beside a mother and a baby.



Marissa Rundell, a 19-year old beauty consultant, was flying from JFK to Syracuse on February 6 with her eight-month old baby boy Mason, when a woman started complaining about being seated next to a mother and baby.



The video of the ruckus created by the woman was shared on Facebook by Rundell. 'This lady thought she was going to be rude to me and Mason, now she had no way home today. 'Thank you to the lovely Delta flight attendant for not letting this women bully us. Karma is a b****.' Rundell wrote on Facebook.



Delta, which operates Endeavor Air, confirmed that the ill-mannered lady was kicked off.



'We ask that customers embrace civility and respect one another when flying Delta,' said Delta spokesman Michael Thomas, according to NY Post. 'This customer's behavior toward a fellow customer was not in keeping with those standards.'



Rundell says the woman was angry for getting a seat at the back of the plane and was using abusive words. When Rundell politely asked the woman to refrain from swearing around her son, she reportedly told the mother to 'shut the f*** up and shove it.'



At this time, flight attendant Tabitha came over to solve the issue. However, the woman even threatened the flight attendant. 'Thank you Tabitha, you may not have a job, tomorrow,' she said. Finally, Tabitha makes sure the cranky woman is removed from the plane.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX