

Downing FOUR VCT plc LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95 Dividend Declaration - DP67 and DP2011 Low Carbon Share Pools 15 February 2018



The Board of Downing FOUR VCT plc announces the declaration of the following dividends:



Dividend per Share



DP67 Ordinary Share (TIDM: D467) 20.0p



DP2011 Low Carbon Ordinary Share (TIDM: D4LC) 33.4p



The dividends will be paid on 16 March 2018 to Shareholders on the register at 23 February 2018.



The DP2011 Low Carbon dividend is expected to be the final distribution to DP2011 Low Carbon Shareholders and brings the total return to 107.3p per Share for Shareholders that invested under the original offer for subscription.



Source: Downing FOUR VCT plc



