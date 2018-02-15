

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Food and Drug Administration has issued recalls for dog food products from five different companies due to potential contamination with salmonella, according to Fortune.com.



The report says that the FDA has recalled dog food from Raws For Paws Dog Food, Red Barn Pet Products, and Smokehouse Pet Products since the beginning of February.



Raws for Paws is recalling about 4,000 pounds of its 5 lb. and 1 lb. chubs of Ground Turkey Pet Food because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.



The FDA is also investigating a pattern of contamination in raw pet foods made by Arrow Reliance Inc., which produces products for Darwin's Natural Pet Products and ZooLogics Pet Food.



Salmonella can affect animals eating the product and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products.



People infected with Salmonella will have following symptoms-- nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. Rarely, Salmonella can result in more serious ailments, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms.



