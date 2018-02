PETAH TIKVA (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) have pulled back off their best levels but continue to see considerable strength in afternoon trading on Thursday. Teva is currently up by 8.4 percent.



The advance by Teva comes after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A) disclosed a new stake in the drug maker.



