

TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired - February 15, 2018) - Dalradian Resources Inc. (TSX:DNA /AIM:DALR) ('Dalradian' or the 'Company') announces that 9,395 shares were issued as a result of stock options exercised by a former employee on 14 February 2018 with exercise prices of C$0.87 and C$0.67 using the cashless exercise option available under the Company's stock option plan. After the effect of the transaction, the total number of stock options under the Company's Stock Option Plan is 9,841,666. Application will be made for 9,395 common shares further to the exercise of the stock options (the 'Options Admission'), which will rank pari passu with the existing common shares in issue, to be admitted to trading on AIM and admission is expected to occur at 8:00am on or around 21 February 2018. Following the Options Admission, the Company will have in issue 355,493,448 Common Shares. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. About Dalradian Resources Inc.



Dalradian Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company that is focused on advancing its high-grade Curraghinalt Gold Project located in Northern Ireland, United Kingdom. The Curraghinalt Project is in permitting, with exploration ongoing to build on the positive feasibility study released in January 2017. For more information:



Marla Gale Vice President Communications +1 416 583 5622 investor@dalradian.com Grant Thornton UK LLP (Nominated Adviser) Philip Secrett / Richard Tonthat / Harrison Clarke +44 (0)20 7383 5100 Numis Securities Limited (Broker) John Prior / James Black / Paul Gillam +44 (0)20 7260 1000



