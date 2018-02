SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - After gapping open sharply lower, shares of NetApp (NTAP) have climbed well off their worst levels but remain firmly negative in late-day trading on Thursday. NetApp is currently down by 5.2 percent after hitting a three-month intraday low.



The steep drop by NetApp comes after the data storage company reported a fiscal third quarter net loss due to a one-time charge. The company's adjusted earnings beat estimates.



