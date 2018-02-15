

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Flowserve Corporation (FLS) reported a profit for fourth quarter that lost ground from last year.



The company said its profit dropped to $65.79 million, or $0.50 per share. This was lower than $89.66 million, or $0.68 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 3.7% to $1.03 billion. This was down from $1.07 billion last year.



Flowserve Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $65.79 Mln. vs. $89.66 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -26.6% -EPS (Q4): $0.50 vs. $0.68 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -26.5% -Revenue (Q4): $1.03 Bln vs. $1.07 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -3.7%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.50 - $1.70



