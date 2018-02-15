

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $247 million, or $0.80 per share. This was higher than $211 million, or $0.69 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 9.2% to $2.96 billion. This was up from $2.71 billion last year.



Consolidated Edison Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $247 Mln. vs. $211 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 17.1% -EPS (Q4): $0.80 vs. $0.69 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 15.9% -Analysts Estimate: $0.77 -Revenue (Q4): $2.96 Bln vs. $2.71 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 9.2%



