

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) announced the company expects adjusted earnings for the year 2018 to be in the range of $4.15 to $4.35 per share. Adjusted earnings per share exclude the Clean Energy Businesses' net mark-to-market effects, the amount of which will not be determinable until year end. The forecast reflects capital investments of $3.969 billion and operations and maintenance expenses of $3.095 billion.



Con Edison plans to meet its 2018 capital requirements through internally-generated funds and the issuance of securities. The company's plans include the issuance of between $1.300 billion and $1.800 billion of long-term debt at the utilities, and the issuance of additional debt secured by its renewable electric production projects. The plans also include the issuance of up to $450 million of common equity in addition to equity under its dividend reinvestment, employee stock purchase and long term incentive plans.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX