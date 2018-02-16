

BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT (dpa-AFX) - Renault SA (RNSDY.PK, RNSDF.PK, RNT.L) reported 2017 net income of 5.21 billion euros, up 47.1% compared to 3.54 billion euros, prior year. Net income, Group share, was 5.11 billion euros or 18.87 euros per share, compared to 3.42 billion euros or 12.57 euros per share in 2016. Excluding non-recurring items for Nissan, net income would have been 4.19 billion euros, up 18.2%. Excluding non-recurring items for Nissan, net income, Group share, would have been 4.09 billion euros or 15.10 euros per share, for the year. Group operating margin represented 6.6% of revenues. Excluding AVTOVAZ, the operating margin increased by 15.8% to 3.80 billion euros (6.8% of revenues, as compared with 6.4% in 2016).



Fiscal year Group revenues were 58.77 billion euros, up 14.7%, including 2.73 billion euros for AVTOVAZ. Excluding the impact of the AVTOVAZ consolidation, Group revenues increased by 9.4% to 56.04 billion euros (an increase of 10.1% at constant exchange rates).



For 2018, the Group targets to: increase Group revenues (at constant exchange rates and perimeter); maintain Group operating margin above 6.0%; and generate a positive Automotive operational free cash flow.



Renault announced a dividend of 3.55 euros per share, revised from 3.15 euros last year, will be submitted for approval at the next shareholders' Annual General Meeting.



