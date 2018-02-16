

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Mining giant Rio Tinto plc (RTPPF.PK, RIO.L, RIO, RTNTF.PK) said Friday that it continues to work with its partners to develop the best solution for a domestic power supply for the Oyu Tolgoi operation, following the Government of Mongolia's cancellation of the Southern Region Power Sector Cooperation Agreement or PSCA.



The decision to terminate the PSCA indicates that the Government of Mongolia no longer views the Tavan Tolgoi Power Project (TTPP) as a viable option for Oyu Tolgoi. As a result, and in line with the terms of the 2009 Investment Agreement, Oyu Tolgoi is now obliged to deliver a domestic power source for the operation within four years.



Oyu Tolgoi, Rio Tinto and Turquoise Hill Resources are committed to fulfilling all of the commitments under the Investment Agreement and are continuing to evaluate all viable power options, including the construction of an Oyu Tolgoi site-based power plant.



Rio Tinto said it will continue to review its capex forecasts for the project but has already earmarked $250 million a year for the development of a power station in Mongolia in its 2019 and 2020 capex forecasts.



