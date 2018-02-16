

WERDOHL (dpa-AFX) - German transport services firm Vossloh Group (VOSSF.PK) Friday, in its preliminary results for the full year 2017, reported that its Group sales from continuing operations rose to 918.3 million euros from last year's 822.5 million euros.



EBIT for the year increased to 70.3 million euros from 57.5 million euros, and EBIT margin was 7.7 percent versus 7.0 percent last year.



Vossloh said it would post a loss for the year attributable to shareholders, owing to significant losses from discontinued operations, caused by impairment as well as losses incurred in the Transportation division during the year.



For 2018, the Group said it expects sales at the level of the 2017, with EBIT and EBIT margin to be below the previous year's figures. Therefore, Group sales is expected between 875 million euros and 950 million euros, and EBIT margin between 6.0 percnt and 7.0 percent in 2018.



